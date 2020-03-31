BioWorld - Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Fractyl offers mechanism of action results, as it aims for intestinal resurfacing U.S. pivotal trial in 2020

March 30, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Resurfacing the duodenal mucosa has long been pursued by Fractyl Laboratories Inc. to reverse fundamental disease processes involved in metabolic diseases including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Now, the Lexington, Mass.-based startup has released data from a mixed meal tolerance study that shows this procedure improves fasting blood glucose and reduces liver fat.
