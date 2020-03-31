Fractyl offers mechanism of action results, as it aims for intestinal resurfacing U.S. pivotal trial in 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Resurfacing the duodenal mucosa has long been pursued by Fractyl Laboratories Inc. to reverse fundamental disease processes involved in metabolic diseases including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Now, the Lexington, Mass.-based startup has released data from a mixed meal tolerance study that shows this procedure improves fasting blood glucose and reduces liver fat.