Excellent outcomes for Medtronic Evolut TAVR in low-risk bicuspid AVS patients

Results of a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session on March 29 demonstrated “excellent” outcomes following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) using the Medtronic Evolut in low surgical risk patients with bicuspid aortic valve stenosis patients. Patients who had the minimally invasive procedure experienced low rates of all-cause mortality and stroke at 30 days. Based on the study, TAVR offers a promising option to open-heart surgery for this new patient group.

Grail liquid biopsy test broadly detects cancers, particularly aggressive ones, in large study

Systematic detection of cancer at earlier stages at a population level could remodel how we approach cancer treatment – and opens up the potential to reduce cancer mortality by almost one-quarter. That’s according to an analysis based on the latest data from Grail Inc. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based startup has published data from a sub-study within its more than 15,000 patient Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) study. The data, published in the March 30, 2020, issue of Annals of Oncology, found that the company’s test could detect 43.9% of stage I to stage III cancers across 50 cancer types, with a higher detection rate of about 63% in a pre-specified set of 12 of the deadliest cancers. Grail expects that its liquid biopsy test could be most effective in detecting the most aggressive cancers, which also shed a lot of genetic material into the bloodstream as part of that process. A separate analysis was also published in the March 30, 2020, issue of Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention showing the potential impact on mortality of stage-shifting one-third of the population forward to one earlier stage at detection.

Citing COVID-19, Second Sight to wind down operations

Second Sight Medical Products Inc., of Sylmar, Calif., has been forced to wind down operations due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on its ability to secure financing. The company, which makes the Argus II retinal prosthesis system, said that effective March 31, 84 of its 108 employees will be laid off. The company expects to bring on an adviser to guide the board on next steps.

European IVD med-techs upping efforts to launch rapid COVID-19 screening tests

PARIS – Europe has turned into the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, seeing more than 50% of the cases observed worldwide. In fact, whereas the COVID-19 pandemic has begun declining in China where it originated, there are 400,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, including more than 200,000 infected by SARS-CoV-2 in the 55 sovereign states in continental Europe, where they are mourning more than 18,000 deaths. Four countries – Italy, Spain, France and Germany – account for more than 77% of all cases seen in Europe. “We need to step up automatic testing for all suspected cases, and isolate and trace contacts in order to slow down the progression of the pandemic,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, told BioWorld.

FDA gives nod to Siemens Healthineers’ Rapidpoint 500e blood gas analyzer

Erlangen, Germany-based Siemens Healthineers AG has secured U.S. FDA clearance for its Rapidpoint 500e blood gas analyzer. Already available in CE mark countries, the device is used to monitor respiratory distress in critically ill patients, such as those in acute care due to COVID-19.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Aroa Biosurgery, Artio Medical, Battelle, Behold.ai, Bellaseno, Bodysphere, Carterra, Cubic, Cytosorb, Echosens, Edwards Lifesciences, Enlightenvue, Evqlv, Fresenius Medical Care, GE Healthcare, General Motors, Grail, Icad, Immunoprecise, Ingenious Med, Luminex, Metaphy Health, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Northwell, Nti Nanotechnology, Ocutrx, Orthospin, Oxford, Ozo Life, Pavmed, Procept, Qiagen, S4 Medical, Sectra, Sense Biodetection, Siemens Healthineers, Sovereign Plastics, Stagezero, Worldcare Clinical