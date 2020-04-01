Grail liquid biopsy test broadly detects cancers, particularly aggressive ones, in large study

Systematic detection of cancer at earlier stages at a population level could remodel how the medical profession approaches cancer treatment, establishing the potential to reduce cancer mortality by almost one-quarter. That’s according to an analysis based on the latest data from Grail Inc. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based startup has also published data from a sub-study within its more than 15,000 patient Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) study.