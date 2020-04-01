BioWorld - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Grail liquid biopsy test broadly detects cancers, particularly aggressive ones, in large study

March 31, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
Systematic detection of cancer at earlier stages at a population level could remodel how the medical profession approaches cancer treatment, establishing the potential to reduce cancer mortality by almost one-quarter. That’s according to an analysis based on the latest data from Grail Inc. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based startup has also published data from a sub-study within its more than 15,000 patient Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) study.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Cancer Liquid biopsy Clinical

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe