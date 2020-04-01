Grail liquid biopsy test broadly detects cancers, particularly aggressive ones, in large study

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Systematic detection of cancer at earlier stages at a population level could remodel how the medical profession approaches cancer treatment, establishing the potential to reduce cancer mortality by almost one-quarter. That’s according to an analysis based on the latest data from Grail Inc. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based startup has also published data from a sub-study within its more than 15,000 patient Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) study.