Another COVID-19 casualty: Ose shutters phase III Tedopi trial in NSCLC despite positive interim analysis

DUBLIN – Ose Immunotherapeutics SA finds itself in the difficult place of hitting the primary endpoint of the first part of a phase III trial of Tedopi, a therapeutic vaccine, in non-small-cell lung cancer while having to terminate the study without completing the crucial second part. Instead, the Nantes, France-based firm plans to finish the analysis of Step-1 of the Atalante 1 trial and then to engage with regulatory authorities to determine the next step in the program. “We expect the agencies will ask for a confirmatory trial,” CEO Alexis Peyroles told BioWorld.

Desperation drives shortage of antimalarial drugs used to treat COVID-19

The jury is still out on how much hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine actually help in the treatment of COVID-19, but desperate times have led desperate health care providers to use the antimalarial drugs to treat patients in desperate need of cures. The unintended consequence? People with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis are despairing over shortages the demand has created for the drugs they have relied on for nearly 70 years. The FDA reported Tuesday that it’s monitoring the shortages in the U.S. even as more doses are added to the nation’s stockpile. Today, the EMA reacted to the short supply by restricting the use of the two drugs to their authorized indications and to clinical trials or national use emergency programs for COVID-19.

Just breathe: Ethris, Neurimmune developing inhaled mRNA-encoded COVID-19 antibodies

DUBLIN – Ethris GmbH and Neurimmune AG have formed a collaboration to develop nebulized, mRNA-encoded monoclonal antibodies directed at SARS-CoV-2, which will be delivered directly to the lungs of patients with COVID-19. The two partners aim to start manufacturing mRNA drug product over the summer, in order to start clinical trials – pending regulatory approval – during the fourth quarter of this year.

An $80M series A propels Pandion’s progress in the clinic

Pandion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., closed an $80 million series B financing to continue developing its pipeline, which includes its lead clinical candidate, an interleukin-2 mutein Fc fusion protein therapy designed to selectively expand regulatory T cells for treating autoimmune disease. Pandion has PT-101 in a phase I trial and said it plans to bring a second, unnamed candidate into the clinic. Access Biotechnology and Boxer Capital led the round, which included new investors RA Capital and Orbimed. All of Pandion’s existing venture cap investors, including Polaris Partners, Versant Ventures, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, JDRF T1D Fund and Bioinnovation Capital, participated too.

Affinia series A pulls down $60M for gene therapy in muscle, CNS diseases

Waltham, Mass.-based Affinia Therapeutics Inc. bagged an oversubscribed $60 million series A financing. The money will boost Affinia’s push for gene therapies targeting people affected by muscle and central nervous system conditions. Seed venture investors F-Prime Capital and New Enterprise Associates co-led the round alongside new investor Atlas Venture, with participation from seed investors Alexandria Venture Investments, Lonza and Partners Innovation Fund.

FDA accepts Mesoblast’s BLA for pediatric GVHD stem cell therapy under priority review

PERTH, Australia – Australian stem cell therapy company Mesoblast Ltd. announced that the FDA has accepted its BLA for priority review for its allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell therapy, remestemcel-L, for children with acute steroid-refractory graft-vs.-host disease (aGVHD). The first module of the rolling BLA was submitted in April 2019, and the final module was submitted on Jan. 31, 2020. The FDA has set a PDUFA date of Sept. 30, 2020, for the product branded as Ryoncil.

Also in the news

