CT scans interpreted by AI can help diagnose coronavirus

An artificial intelligence-based system can accurately detect COVID-19 using thoracic CT scans in patients with respiratory symptoms, according to a preprint study published on arXiv.org. Researchers led by Orphir Gozes of Radlogics and Eliot Siegel of the University of Maryland School of Medicine developed the system, which can also help monitor patients with the disease. Other teams have employed AI to speed diagnosis and develop clarity on the signature appearance of the disease in the lungs of symptomatic patients.

FDA nod for ABM Respiratory Care’s Biwaze Cough system

Charleston, S.C.-based startup ABM Respiratory Care has received U.S. FDA clearance for an airway clearance system known as Biwaze Cough. The portable device helps to remove secretions for people who are unable to cough or clear away secretions effectively on their own due to injury or disease.

Cerus looks to optimize convalescent plasma therapy

Cerus Corp., of Concord, Calif., is teaming up with several collaborators in its home state with an eye toward optimizing convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients. “Convalescent plasma is one of few interventions that can be made available rapidly following the emergence of a new epidemic, and globally a number of investigators are already initiating this promising therapy,” explained Laurence Corash, Cerus’ chief scientific officer. For its part, the U.S. FDA highlighted the interest in study therapies such as convalescent plasma and hyperimmune globulin in a March 31 update on COVID-19.

Oncosil wins CE mark, breakthrough designation for pancreatic cancer device

PERTH, Australia – The British Standards Institute (BSI) granted Sydney-based Oncosil Medical Ltd. European CE marking approval for its brachytherapy device to treat locally advanced pancreatic cancer in combination with chemotherapy, clearing the way for marketing in both the EU and the U.K. BSI also granted the Oncosil device breakthrough therapy designation. In March, the U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation to the device for treating unresectable pancreatic cancer.

Sepsis study may yield new treatment strategies

Indian scientists have discovered a previously unknown mechanism underlying life-threatening sepsis and proposed a new treatment strategy centered upon cell-free chromatin (cfCh), they reported in the March 4, 2020, edition of PLOS ONE. Notably, they showed that sepsis could be caused by cfCh released from dying host cells following microbial infection, integrating into and disrupting the DNA of healthy cells, causing them to die and release more cfCh, leading to a vicious cycle of cell death and sepsis-related pathologies, which theoretically could be targeted therapeutically.

