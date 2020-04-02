BioWorld - Thursday, April 2, 2020

Oncosil wins CE mark, breakthrough designation for pancreatic cancer device

April 1, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – The British Standards Institute (BSI) granted Sydney-based Oncosil Medical Ltd. European CE marking approval for its brachytherapy device to treat locally advanced pancreatic cancer in combination with chemotherapy, clearing the way for marketing in both the EU and the U.K. BSI also granted the Oncosil device breakthrough therapy designation.
