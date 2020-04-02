BioWorld - Thursday, April 2, 2020

Sepsis study may yield new treatment strategies

April 2, 2020
By John Fox
Indian scientists have discovered a previously unknown mechanism underlying life-threatening sepsis and proposed a new treatment strategy centered upon cell-free chromatin (cfCh), they reported in the March 4, 2020, edition of PLOS ONE. Notably, they showed that sepsis could be caused by cfCh released from dying host cells following microbial infection.
