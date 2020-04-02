Researchers explore ways AI can help in fight against COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic has been managed with widely varying degrees of success around the world. Artificial intelligence, which can help to power all sorts of efforts, has been enlisted thus far in limited ways. But researchers at a virtual conference held on April 1 by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence explored some of the ongoing and potential applications of AI to systematize ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19. These include automated telehealth systems, apps for tracking and tracing exposed individuals, wearables and connected devices to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and disease progression, and at-home testing for the novel coronavirus.

China tightens grip on med-tech exports to plug loopholes after complaints

BEIJING – After its masks and test kits were said to be sent back by Western countries due to complaints over poor quality, China this week required only NMPA-approved companies export their products and stepped up regulations to ensure quality. Before the new rule, Chinese med-tech companies were not required to obtain NMPA approvals before exporting to other countries, if they had CE or FDA certificates. Now the Chinese regulators are trying to plug the loophole. Starting April 1, exporters of medical products including COVID-19 test kits, medical face masks, protective clothing, ventilators and infrared thermometers are required to provide extra documentation when they go through customs clearance.

Orthopediatrics unveils deal to buy Apifix to gain MID-C system

Warsaw, Ind.-based Orthopediatrics Corp. is scooping up Apifix Ltd., allowing it to gain the Minimally Invasive Deformity Correction system, which is used to treat adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. BTIG’s Ryan Zimmerman noted that the deal has a potential value of $67 million plus potential future revenue milestones. “The initial upfront payment has a ~$37 [million] value, composed of $2 million in cash and ~935k shares of common stock,” he added.

PTAB invokes two-step test in passing on Advanced Bionics’ petition for IPR

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) determined it would not take an inter partes review petitioned by Advanced Bionics Corp. in a patent dispute with Med-El Elektromedizinische. The precedential PTAB decision noted that it had invoked a two-step process for declining to take the petition, consisting of determining that the petition cited more or less the same prior art as presented to the Patent and Trademark Office, and that the patent examiner did not substantially err in determining the contested claims were patentable.

FDA greenlights Outset Medical’s Tablo for home dialysis

With the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelming hospitals and treatment centers, San Jose, Calif.-based Outset Medical Inc. scored a big win with U.S. FDA clearance of its Tablo hemodialysis system for home dialysis use. The company will begin rolling the system out for home patients in the coming months, balancing that program with demand for onsite devices to support an upswell in COVID-driven dialysis treatments.

