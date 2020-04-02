Billions and billions: Flagship and Arch stand tall in new venture funding

Flagship Pioneering and Arch Venture Partners collectively raised a massive $2.56 billion to fund new company creation and growth. Flagship closed a $1.1 billion capital raise for its seventh Origination Fund to create companies originating and operating in its Flagship Labs unit. Last year, Flagship launched six internally operated companies from Flagship Labs, including Senda Biosciences Inc., Generate Biomedicines Inc., Tessera Therapeutics Inc. and Integral Health. Arch closed two new funding rounds, its Venture Fund X and Venture Fund X Overage with a combined $1.46 billion, both for investing in early stage companies. Arch’s funding for a company could come from either group but the Fund X Overage will be used, the company said, in fewer deals requiring larger investments. Their predecessors, Fund IX and Fund IX Overage, closed in 2016 with a combined $560 million.

Horizon acquires Curzion for phase II autoimmune disease candidate

With an eye to continued pipeline expansion, Horizon Therapeutics plc has agreed to pay $45 million up front plus milestones to acquire stealth startup Curzion Pharmaceuticals Inc., the developer of a potential therapy for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc). The asset, an oral selective lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist, has shown initial evidence of potential benefit in an exploratory phase II test among people with dcSSc, but will now face a tougher test in what Horizon envisions as a pivotal phase IIb study expected to begin in the first half of 2021.

Accelerated by COVID-19, science changes will outlast pandemic

COVID-19 has disrupted science in the way it has disrupted everything else. In the short term, universities have largely closed shop as a way to maximize social distancing, and lots of science – or at least, lots of bench work – is not getting done. And much like the current societal shutdown is accelerating changes that are permanently altering both the workplace and social interactions, “COVID-19 is going to change science and the way we do science in some profound ways,” said Mark Musen, professor of medicine and of biomedical data science at Stanford University. At a virtual conference on COVID-19 and Artificial Intelligence (AI), hosted on April 1 by Stanford’s Center for Human-Centered AI, he gave an overview of what he considered one of the most important ways that COVID-19 is accelerating change in science: the push for open data.

Mirum, Albireo candidates lined up for liver disease Alagille syndrome

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. provided an update recently on the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter inhibitor maralixibat for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), due to be the subject of a rolling BLA starting in the third quarter of 2020. In play, too, is a candidate in the same class for the condition: odevixibat, headed for a pivotal program in the hands of Albireo Pharma Inc. ALGS causes liver problems that result from having fewer small bile ducts, which leads to bile buildup, then scarring and damage.

I-Mab scores regional deal for two candidates; submits IND for COVID-19 candidate in U.S. and South Korea

HONG KONG – China’s I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. has entered a strategic partnership with Indonesia’s PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics (KG Bio). Through the deal, KG Bio will receive the right of first negotiation to commercialize two I-Mab-discovered candidates in the ASEAN and MENA regions as well as Sri Lanka. I-Mab has also submitted an IND application to South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, to evaluate its TJM2 in treating cytokine storm in severe and critically ill patients caused by the coronavirus.

Sepsis study may yield new treatment strategies

Indian scientists have discovered a previously unknown mechanism underlying life-threatening sepsis and proposed a new treatment strategy centered upon cell-free chromatin (cfCh), they reported in the March 4, 2020, edition of PLOS ONE. Notably, they showed that sepsis could be caused by cfCh released from dying host cells following microbial infection, integrating into and disrupting the DNA of healthy cells, causing them to die and release more cfCh, leading to a vicious cycle of cell death and sepsis-related pathologies, which theoretically could be targeted therapeutically.

