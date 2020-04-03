BioWorld - Friday, April 3, 2020

Mirum, Albireo go final mile in bile; which is nonpareil in Alagille?

April 2, 2020
By Randy Osborne
During its recent fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report, Foster City, Calif.-based Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. provided an update on the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) inhibitor maralixibat for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), which will be the subject of a rolling BLA starting in the third quarter of 2020.
