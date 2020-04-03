BioWorld - Friday, April 3, 2020

FDA greenlights Outset Medical’s Tablo for home dialysis

April 2, 2020
By Meg Bryant
With the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelming hospitals and treatment centers, San Jose, Calif.-based Outset Medical Inc. scored a big win with U.S. FDA clearance of its Tablo hemodialysis system for home dialysis use. The company will begin rolling the system out for home patients in the coming months, balancing that program with demand for onsite devices to support an upswell in COVID-driven dialysis treatments.
