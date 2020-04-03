BioWorld - Friday, April 3, 2020

Other financings of public biotechnology companies in March 2020

April 3, 2020
Private placements and other private financings of public biopharma companies, including: AB Science, Akari, Armata, Aytu, Baudax, Bellerophon, Biocurepharm, Brainstorm, Bridgebio, Cocrystal, Cytodyn, Emmaus Life Sciences, Enlivex, Equillium, Ethismos Research, Eton, Eyenovia, Helix, Hemostemix, IMV, Isofol Medical, Lattice, Marker, Moberg, Novan, Oncology Venture, Oncoquest, Pacylex, Plx, Predictive Oncology, Propanc, Protalix, Redx, Rockwell Medical, Theravance, Titan, Tonix, Unum, Vaccinex, Vaxart, Vaxil Bio, Verastem, Verrica, Vistagen, Xortx, Zosano.
