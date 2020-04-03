Bench Press for April 3, 2020

BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Microbiome changes precede tumor development in CRC; Converting catch and release to PARP traps; Smart bacterium senses environment; The dose makes the poison – timing, too; Minimal phenotyping gives minimal insights into MDD genetics; Hypoxia linked to common form of muscular dystrophy; Stopping tau in its tracks; Optogenetic plaque model traces neurodegeneration in AD; Once repulsive, always repulsive.