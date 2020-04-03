Fate’s deal with Janssen propels its share price

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock is reaping the benefit of the company’s new deal with Janssen Biotech Inc., as it sent the stock (NASDAQ:FATE) up 10% in midday trading. The deal calls for Janssen to contribute antigen binding domains for up to four tumor-associated targets, with Fate receiving $50 million in cash and another $50 million from the purchase by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc. of newly issued shares of Fate’s common stock at $31 per share. Janssen is to reimburse Fate for all collaboration activities. Fate is eligible to receive up to $1.8 billion if it hits the development and regulatory milestones, plus another $1.2 billion if commercial milestones are met. Fate also has the potential to earn double-digit royalties on worldwide commercial sales of any products that target the antigens.

Servier acquiring immuno-oncology partner Symphogen

DUBLIN – Les Laboratoires Servier SAS has thrown its partner Symphogen A/S a lifeline by agreeing to a takeover deal in which the Danish firm will become Servier’s center of excellence for antibody development. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal looks like a good outcome for Symphogen employees, whom Servier plans to retain in what will continue to operate as a standalone organization.

Zentalis launches upsized IPO to warm reception despite market's larger losses

Against a backdrop of nearly 15 global biopharma IPOs on deck, shares of cancer drug developer Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) debuted at $25.20 at midday after initially filing to sell 9.2 million shares at a top-of-range $18 per share, for anticipated gross proceeds of $165.2 million. Its lead candidate, ZN-c5, is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. Keros Therapeutics Inc., a company developing treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders, is expected to be next out of the gate.

Venbio nails down $394M global strategic fund with new, existing investors

In a week of strong venture funding, Venbio Partners LLC closed on about $394 million in an oversubscribed effort that included new and existing investors, including a broad range of institutional concerns. The Venbio Global Strategic Fund III is looking for developers to meet unmet needs, aiming for opportunities with a three- to five-year time horizon. In conjunction with the new fund, Venbio promoted Richard Gaster to partner. He was previously head of translational medicine at Pliant Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, and a senior associate at Third Rock Ventures.

Newco news: Montis looking to exploit rather than inhibit tumor vasculature to target cancer

LONDON – A founding father of anti-angiogenesis therapy, Peter Carmeliet is turning his previous work on its head in new research which indicates that rather than destroying tumor vasculature, it should be piggy-backed as a means to recruit immune cells to a tumor. Those insights form the basis for newco Montis Biosciences, which has spun out of Carmeliet’s lab at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium, with €8.4 million (US$9 million) in seed funding. That will enable the company to validate targets involved in interactions between the endothelial cells lining blood vessels and perivascular macrophages, through which the influx of immune cells into tumors is regulated.

