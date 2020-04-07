BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Immunomedics stock soars as efficacy signal prompts early halt of phase III TNBC trial

April 6, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Immunomedics Inc. is stopping the phase III Ascent trial of its antibody-drug conjugate, sacituzumab govitecan, in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) on the unanimous recommendation of the study’s independent data safety monitoring committee, after a scheduled look at the study data uncovered what the company called “compelling efficacy.”
