Immunomedics stock soars as efficacy signal prompts early halt of phase III TNBC trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – Immunomedics Inc. is stopping the phase III Ascent trial of its antibody-drug conjugate, sacituzumab govitecan, in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) on the unanimous recommendation of the study’s independent data safety monitoring committee, after a scheduled look at the study data uncovered what the company called “compelling efficacy.”