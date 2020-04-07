BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Varian integrates machine learning into proton treatment planning for the first time

April 6, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Palo Alto, Calif.-based Varian Medical Systems Inc. is no stranger to machine learning applications. It rolled out its first such software to guide photon-based radiotherapy treatment planning more than five years ago. Now, it’s expanding a similar approach for machine learning-driven patient matching and treatment guidance in proton treatment planning.
