FDA gives de novo nod to Itind for benign prostatic hyperplasia

Olympus Medical Systems Group, of Center Valley, Pa., a division of Olympus Corp., is preparing the U.S. launch of the Itind device for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), following FDA de novo authorization earlier this year. The nonsurgical, minimally invasive treatment is made by Medi-Tate Ltd., of Or-Akiva, Israel.