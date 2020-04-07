Millendo quits Prader-Willi syndrome program after pivotal miss

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) fell 70.1% to $1.45 on April 6 after a pivotal study of its experimental Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) therapy, livoletide, failed to show a statistically significant improvement in hyperphagia, or insatiable hunger, and food-related behaviors vs. placebo.