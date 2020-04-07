BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Millendo quits Prader-Willi syndrome program after pivotal miss

April 6, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) fell 70.1% to $1.45 on April 6 after a pivotal study of its experimental Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) therapy, livoletide, failed to show a statistically significant improvement in hyperphagia, or insatiable hunger, and food-related behaviors vs. placebo.
