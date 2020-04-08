BioWorld - Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Ansun Biopharma reveals positive results for novel COVID-19 candidate

April 7, 2020
By David Ho
No Comments
HONG KONG – Another promising candidate has emerged in the race to find a treatment for the COVID-19 coronavirus. San Diego-based Ansun Biopharma Inc. released positive results from a four-patient study of its DAS-181 candidate, which is being developed for the treatment of severe COVID-19 infection. 
BioWorld Asia Clinical Drugs

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe