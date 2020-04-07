Biopharma deals and M&As down slightly, but respectable showing despite pandemic

With nearly a quarter of the activity announced in March focused on COVID-19, the first quarter of 2020 appears to be on target to beat the deal and M&A values of two of the last three years, although it remains behind 2019.

Pluristem sees positive signs in preliminary COVID-19 test

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., an Israeli regenerative medicine company, said several of the seven COVID-19 patients treated with its allogeneic placental expanded (PLX) cells have progressed from suffering severe symptoms of the disease to signs of clinical recovery, including respiratory improvements. Encouraged by the experiment, carried out a under compassionate use program, the company next plans to apply for permission to run a multinational trial of PLX cells to treat people suffering from complications associated with the pandemic. Company shares (NASDAQ:PSTI) rose 50% by midday to $5.04.

Death, taxes and zoonotic spillover

“In any crisis, leaders have two equally important responsibilities: solve the immediate problem and keep it from happening again... The first point is more pressing, but the second has crucial long-term consequences.” So wrote Bill Gates in a February editorial in The New England Journal of Medicine about COVID-19, which “has started behaving a lot like the once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about.” Those long-term consequences are even more crucial considering the modern realities of a “once-in-a-century” event. Driven by climate change and urbanization, century pandemics look set to increase in frequency, much like “century floods” have already occurred twice in Europe in the first 20 years of the 21st century. And while century pandemics, even if they occur several times in a century, are rare by their nature, spillovers are not. Zoonotic diseases emerge, on average, three times every year. Given those realities, even as the world grapples with the current emergency, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks.

Webinar by Evercore ISI examines multiple COVID-19 perspectives

Evercore ISI hosted a webinar that covered COVID-19 from several angles, including insights on the health care, consumer, and global policy sectors, with commentary by senior analysts and strategists. The firm unveiled results from an investor survey, too, and provided tentative looks to the future of the pandemic.

U.K. research sees ‘substantial’ cuts to charity-funded research due to COVID-19

LONDON – COVID-19 is posing a real threat to the viability of medical charities in the U.K., which collectively fund 17,000 scientists and invest more than £1.3 billion (US$1.6 billion) per annum in research. One-third of the 140 members of the Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC) expect to see a fall of 40% or more in their income, as a result of the epidemic forcing the closure of charity shops, the cancellation of events and a decline in donations. More than half of AMRC members have had to stop, pause or delay most of their clinical trials as a result of COVID-19, and say they are at risk of not being able to restart them. AMRC estimates 126,000 patients are affected.

Led by Takeda and CSL Behring, a plasma company coalition forms to fight COVID-19

An alliance of plasma companies has launched to develop a plasma-derived therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. Takeda Pharmaceutical Ltd. and CSL Behring LLC created the group, with Germany’s Biotest AG, the U.K.’s Bio Products Laboratory, France’s LFB SA and Switzerland’s Octapharma AG joining the effort. The alliance agreed to begin immediately to develop a single unbranded anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune immunoglobulin treatment for individuals with serious complications from COVID-19. In addition to pooling industry resources, the group said it will collaborate with governmental and academic efforts as an alliance when possible, including when conducting clinical trials.

Looming drug shortages gnarled in regulatory, logistics tangles

As the demand increases for ventilators to treat Americans with severe symptoms of COVID-19, another shortage looms – a shortage of the drugs needed to treat patients on ventilators. Pharmacists in New York are already out of some drugs used to keep patient airways open, manage pain and control secondary infections in patients on ventilators, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). “Even if hospitals had all of the ventilators needed to keep patients alive, this critical shortage of medications could make it impossible to maintain COVID-19 patients on those ventilators,” ASHP CEO Paul Abramowitz said. But addressing the shortage is not just a matter of ramping up production to meet the demand. There are regulatory hurdles to overcome, as well as global logistics gnarled with manufacturing slowdowns, port closures and transportation delays.

MSC-based therapies from Mesoblast, Cynata advance to tackle COVID-19 ARDS

PERTH, Australia – Australian stem cell therapy company Mesoblast Ltd. announced that the FDA gave it the green light to test its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product candidate remestemcel-L in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by coronavirus (COVID-19). Meanwhile, fellow Aussie regenerative medicine company Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. is studying the utility of its Cymerus MSCs as a treatment for ARDS associated with COVID-19 with the Critical Care Research Group at Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane, Australia.

Deerfield Management raises $840M for health care venture fund

New York-based Deerfield Management Co. has secured $840 million for a new venture capital fund to support innovations in biotechnology, medical technologies and digital health. James Flynn, managing partner of Deerfield, said roughly half of the fund will be focused on early stage therapeutic R&D, much of that coming from academic partnerships. The remainder will be used to back companies developing novel advances in med-tech interventions, diagnostics and digital health.

