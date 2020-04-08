Bad info, delusions about testing fuel COVID-19 viral spiral

Evercore ISI assembled a dozen internal specialists for a webinar to talk about COVID-19 from a variety of perspectives, with opinions aplenty on transmission route, up-and-coming treatment prospects, and problems in how testing procedures are understood – or not. “The more I read about this, the more it is clear that [the virus] is spread by the aerosolized route,” analyst Josh Schimmer said. Because the transmission route “was not clearly communicated at the beginning and still is not fully appreciated,” COVID-19 continues to spiral in the U.S. and the world, he said.

Silvercloud Health raises $16M in series B

Digital mental health startup Silvercloud Health Inc. has scooped up $16 million in a series B round led by Memorialcare Innovation Fund. The Boston-based company said it will use the funds to grow program offerings in North America, enhance its global portfolio and conduct new research and clinical trials.

Genmark boosts full-year guidance as Eplex placements rise

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., has offered a preliminary look at its first-quarter results. And it is forecasting hopeful news, increasing its full-year guidance to a range of $112 million to $122 million. That's up from a previous prediction of $100 million to $110 million. In an April 4 note, William Blair analyst Brain Weinstein updated his analysis on stocks his organization covers and the exposure they face in a potentially prolonged pandemic. Genmark was rated as having low exposure, particularly with the potential for more Eplex placements in laboratories interested in solutions. "[L]onger term[,] this should boost growth as this seeds the market with the platform,” he explained.

FDA accepts Mesoblast’s BLA for pediatric GVHD stem cell therapy under priority review

PERTH, Australia – Australian stem cell therapy company Mesoblast Ltd. announced that the FDA has accepted its BLA for priority review for its allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell therapy, remestemcel-L, for children with acute steroid-refractory graft-vs.-host disease (aGVHD). The first module of the rolling BLA was submitted in April 2019, and the final module was submitted on Jan. 31, 2020. The FDA has set a PDUFA date of Sept. 30, 2020, for the product branded as Ryoncil. A priority review provides a six-month review period compared to 12 months for a regular review. The product had already received fast track designation for aGVHD. Mesoblast's allogeneic candidates are based on mesenchymal lineage cells collected from the bone marrow of healthy adult donors. The FDA said it would hold an advisory committee meeting for the remestemcel-L BLA, Mesoblast CEO Silviu Itescu told BioWorld.

Tyto Care sees $50M in new funding round for telehealth system

Tyto Care nabbed $50 million in an oversubscribed round of funding the company will use to expand commercialization of its integrated telehealth platform and remote device with examination tools, which has seen a surge in demand with COVID-19. The new cash nearly doubles the New York-based company's total funding, bringing it to $105 million. Insight Partners, Olive Tree Ventures, and Qualcomm Ventures LLC led the latest round.

Excess testing capacity essential for next pandemic, but cost question not yet answered

There will be lessons learned aplenty when the COVID-19 pandemic finally breaks, including how serological and molecular testing can be used to maximum effect to corral a future pandemic. Carmen Wiley, president of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry, told BioWorld that the existing instrument types are up to the job, but that surge capacity is needed. The next question is obviously what sort of payment mechanisms is needed to keep that excess capacity available during normal times, but this is a question that has not yet been asked, let alone answered.

India lifts export restrictions even as domestic demand increases

HONG KONG – India has lifted some restrictions on the export of its medical supplies in light of the global battle against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Last month, Indian authorities started restricting the export of certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the formulations based on some specific APIs. On April 4, India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) also issued a notice restricting the exports of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that has been given emergency use authorization by the U.S. FDA for coronavirus patients.

