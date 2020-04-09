BioWorld - Thursday, April 9, 2020

Remegen pockets $100M in private funding to advance lupus drug

April 8, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – China, Yantai-based biologics maker Remegen Ltd. has raised about $100 million in a private round led by Lilly Asia Ventures and Lake Bleu Capital to advance its autoimmune, oncology and ophthalmology drug candidates, especially its NDA-stage RC-18 (telitacicept) for system lupus erythematosus (SLE).
