Arrakis, with $190M up front, could earn multibillions in Roche deal

Arrakis Therapeutics Inc. entered a weighty deal with Roche Holding AG, one that begins with receiving $190 million in cash up front but also comes with the potential to earn multibillion-dollar future payments, for discovering RNA-targeted small-molecule drugs against multiple targets covering all of Roche’s R&D disease therapeutic areas. Roche then has the option to continue the preclinical and clinical development activities. Arrakis CEO Michael Gilman said the deal will double the company’s headcount in the coming year. Arrakis specializes in small-molecule RNA targets, mostly in cancer. It brought in a $75 million series B in April 2019.

Remegen pockets $100M in private funding to advance lupus drug

BEIJING – China, Yantai-based biologics maker Remegen Ltd. has raised about $100 million in a private round led by Lilly Asia Ventures and Lake Bleu Capital to advance its autoimmune, oncology and ophthalmology drug candidates, especially its NDA-stage RC-18 (telitacicept) for system lupus erythematosus. The biotech said the funding will support its early stage drug discovery platform, the development of its R&D pipeline and the expansion of its manufacturing facilities.

Excess testing capacity essential for next pandemic, but cost question not yet answered

There will be lessons learned aplenty when the COVID-19 pandemic finally breaks, including how serological and molecular testing can be used to maximum effect to corral a future pandemic. Carmen Wiley, President of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry, told BioWorld that the existing instrument types are up to the job, but that surge capacity is needed. The next question is obviously what sort of payment mechanism is needed to keep that excess capacity available during normal times, but this is a question that has not yet been asked, let alone answered.

Zulresso hit, Sage cites ‘headwinds’ as restructuring does away with 53% of workforce

Cambridge, Mass.-based Sage Therapeutics Inc. is saying goodbye to about 53% of its workforce, or 340 people, as part of a restructuring that should result in annual savings of about $170 million, of which $150 million is related to selling, general and administrative expenses. The staff cuts mainly will affect commercial operations for Zulresso (brexanolone), approved in March 2019 for postpartum depression. Sage said it remains committed to working with health care providers and patients seeking access to the drug, but commercial efforts will be focused on geographies that have active treating sites. The company blamed “headwinds we are facing individually and collectively” for the move. Zulresso is available only through a restricted program and is given as a continuous intravenous infusion over a 60-hour period. Shares (NASDAQ:SAGE) were not much affected, trading midday at $29.94, up 91 cents.

Novavax coronavirus vaccine, Bellerophon COVID-19 therapy approach phase I testing

Novavax Inc., one of the first biopharma companies to reveal its efforts to develop a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in January, has identified a prefusion protein for phase I testing, slated to start in mid-May. An initial readout is expected in July. Meanwhile, on the therapeutics front, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has submitted an IND for a trial of its high-dose inhaled nitric oxide Inopulse system in patients with COVID-19 patients and Moleculin Biotech Inc. is moving toward submitting an IND of its own for testing of WP-1122 against the virus following its receipt of encouraging preclinical data. By midday, shares of Moleculin (NASDAQ:MBRX) jumped 143.5% to $1.38, while Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) climbed 18.1%. Bellerophon shares (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares fell 6.2%.

Also in the news

