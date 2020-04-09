Zulresso flag at half-staff, Sage’s oral argument in PPD still flies

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s chief business officer, Michael Cloonan, said the firm is “not going to give details around the geographies and the number of sites” that will continue to use Zulresso (brexanolone) for postpartum depression (PPD) after the restructuring of the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm.