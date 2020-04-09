BioWorld - Thursday, April 9, 2020

Zulresso flag at half-staff, Sage’s oral argument in PPD still flies

April 8, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s chief business officer, Michael Cloonan, said the firm is “not going to give details around the geographies and the number of sites” that will continue to use Zulresso (brexanolone) for postpartum depression (PPD) after the restructuring of the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm.
