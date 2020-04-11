BioWorld - Saturday, April 11, 2020

Phase I clinical trials: March 2020

April 10, 2020
Therapeutic area data reported by biopharma companies on phase I trials in March 2020, including: Actinium, Allergan, Aptevo, Aravive, Arrowhead, Artugen, Asana, Biocryst, Biomx, Bolt, Cabaletta, CNS, Cohbar, Compugen, Cyclo, Cytodyn, Dare, Debiopharm, Decibel, Discgenics, Dynacure, Enlivex, Eton, Evelo, Faron, Fulcrum, Gemoab, Genetx, Gilead Sciences, GT, Imcheck, Immutep, Inflarx, Inflazome, Inmed, Innate, Kancera, Kiniksa, Lattice, Matinas, Medivir, Mersana, Mina, Moderna, Novartis, Oncolytics, Oncopeptides, Oncternal, Orchard, Pliant, Prevail, Psioxus, Redhill, Seelos, Synlogic, Targovax, Terns, Tolero, Uniqure.
