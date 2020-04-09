Pfizer's Array buy yields more dividends with mCRC approval

A little more than eight months after Pfizer Inc.'s $11.2 billion acquisition of Array Biopharma Inc., a combination of Array-developed Braftovi (encorafenib) and cetuximab has won FDA approval for the second-line treatment of adults with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), the third most common type of cancer in men and the second most common type in women. The approval, which followed a priority review, expands on the regulator's June 2018 green light for a combination of Braftovi with another Array-sourced medicine, the MEK inhibitor Mektovi (binimetinib), for BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Pfizer shares (NYSE:PFE) rose 2.4% by midday, though were likely driven more by the company's plans to advance a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with partner Biontech SE.

EMA activates COVID-19 pandemic task force to galvanize European regulatory response

DUBLIN – The EMA has activated a COVID-19 task force to coordinate and accelerate the European regulatory response to the pandemic. The task force, which has been established under the authority of the EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP), is intended to take a lead role in shaping the development, authorization and post-approval surveillance of drugs and vaccines for treating or preventing COVID-19 infection.

The next pandemic: Fire breaks and host-directed therapies

Specific therapies against a new disease take time to develop. But there are methods that can speed up that development – and in the meantime, there are ways to make do with what’s already in the cupboard.

$60M series B to propel Tango into IND-enabling work with lead program

Tango Therapeutics Inc. pulled down an oversubscribed series B financing of $60 million that will let the company advance its lead program into IND-enabling studies. Cambridge, Mass.-based Tango pursues targeted therapies based on synthetic lethality, a situation where deficiencies in two genes cause the death of cells that would not occur if either of the two genes was deficient by itself. The financing round was led by Boxer Capital of the Tavistock Group. Cormorant Asset Management and Casdin Capital are additional new investors.

Zai Lab obtains greater China rights for Regeneron’s oncology candidate

HONG KONG – China and U.S.-based Zai Lab Ltd. has signed on to develop and commercialize the most advanced investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody from Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Under the deal, Zai will have the commercialization rights to REGN-1979, a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Regeneron will also be responsible for the manufacture and supply of REGN-1979 for the drug’s development and commercialization in the region. In return, Regeneron will receive a $30 million up-front payment and is eligible to receive up to $160 million in additional regulatory and sales milestones.

Australia’s Kazia reports strong overall survival benefit in phase II glioblastoma trial; raises AU$7.2M

PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. reported interim data showing that lead candidate paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084) saw a positive overall survival signal in its phase II glioblastoma trial, and the company raised AU$7.2 million (US$4.4 million) days after the data were released.

Language matters and so does time, FDA told in comments on biosimilar labeling

One simple four-letter word could make a world of difference in how quickly biosimilars and interchangeables bring competition to the U.S. marketplace of biologics, a few companies and industry groups told the FDA in comments on a draft guidance on the labeling of follow-ons that are licensed for fewer indications than the reference biologic. “In many places throughout the draft guidance, FDA refers to the moment when a biosimilar may be licensed for a condition of use that has been previously omitted from labeling as being ‘after’ the exclusivity or patent expires,” the Association for Accessible Medicines and the Biosimilars Council said in a joint comment. If the intent is to enable follow-ons to add a carved-out indication as soon as possible once a patent or exclusivity ends, “the concept of ‘after’ should be converted to ‘upon,’” the groups added.

Newco news: I20 Therapeutics brings in a $4M seed funding

I20 Therapeutics Inc., of Allston, Mass., raised $4 million in seed funding in a round led by Sanofi Ventures and JDRF T1D Fund. The company focuses on oral formulations of therapies typically limited to injections, such as biologics, large molecules and peptide-based pharmaceuticals. I20’s platform is designed to help drugs safely through the digestive system providing a dissolvable coating to the drug. The company’s primary focus is developing an oral formulation for GLP-1 analogues. The technology was developed at the Harvard University labs and is exclusively licensed to I20 by Harvard’s Office of Technology Development.

