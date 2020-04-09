Abbott scores win as Triclip secures CE mark

Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., said its Triclip transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system has received the CE mark. The offering is a nonsurgical treatment for people with tricuspid regurgitation, and, according to the company, it is the first minimally invasive, clip-based tricuspid valve repair device to be commercially available.

Vapotherm’s Oxygen Assist Module wins FDA breakthrough device nod

The U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Vapotherm Inc. for its Oxygen Assist Module (OAM), for use with its Precision Flow assistive breathing systems. The new module is designed to aid clinicians in maintaining a targeted blood oxygen range in patients requiring oxygen therapy.

FDA posts OUS device warnings as U.S. company receives second warning in three years

The U.S. FDA’s device center has resumed a more normal pace of warning letter issuance in recent months, and the latest batch posted to the warning letter website features warning letters to one device maker in Europe and three firms in Asia. One U.S. firm, Steiner Biotechnology LLC, of Henderson, Nev., also received a warning, however, which is the second the company has received since June 2017.

French manufacturing consortium to produce 10,000 ventilators in 50 days

PARIS – Medical gases specialists Air Liquide SA, of Paris, along with Peugeot SA, Schneider Electric SE and Valeo SA have joined together in a consortium to manufacture ventilators in a time when there is a critical shortage. Intensive care units in France, overwhelmed by the influx of patients suffering from severe forms of coronavirus, need to be properly equipped. “I have asked [the consortium] to produce 10,000 heavy- and light-duty ventilators by mid-May,” said French President Emmanuel Macron.

EMA activates COVID-19 pandemic task force to galvanize European regulatory response

DUBLIN – The European Medicines Agency has activated a COVID-19 task force to coordinate and accelerate the European regulatory response to the pandemic. The task force, which has been established under the authority of the EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP), is intended to take a lead role in shaping the development, authorization and post-approval surveillance of drugs and vaccines for treating or preventing COVID-19 infection.

DNA Electronics earns breakthrough device designation for Lidia-seq

LONDON – DNA Electronics Ltd. has won U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for its semiconductor-based DNA sequencing technology Lidia-seq and for the first assay based on the platform, which will detect bloodstream infections and antimicrobial resistance genes at point of care. The designation paves the way for clinical trials and also will bolster work the company is doing to adapt the technology for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infections.

The next pandemic: Fire breaks and host-directed therapies

Specific therapies against a new disease take time to develop. But there are methods that can speed up that development – and in the meantime, there are ways to make do with what’s already in the cupboard.

