BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2020

Australia’s Kazia reports strong overall survival benefit in phase II glioblastoma trial; raises AU$7.2M

April 9, 2020
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. reported interim data showing that lead candidate paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084) saw a positive overall survival signal in its phase II glioblastoma trial, and the company raised AU$7.2 million (US$4.4 million) days after the data were released.
