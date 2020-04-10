Language matters and so does time, FDA told in comments on biosimilar labeling

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
One simple four-letter word can make a world of difference in how quickly biosimilars and interchangeables bring full competition to the U.S. marketplace of biologics, a handful of companies and industry groups told the FDA in comments on a draft guidance concerning the labeling of follow-ons that are licensed for fewer indications than the reference biologic.