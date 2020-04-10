BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2020

Tango synthetic-lethal bid weaponized with $60M series B

April 9, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Backers in Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s $60 million series B round represent “a group of really smart crossovers who normally don’t come in quite this early” and “hung in there” during some especially hard times on Wall Street recently, CEO Barbara Weber told BioWorld. “We were about to sign the term sheet the first time the market crashed, which was a little nerve-wracking.”
