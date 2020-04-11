BioWorld - Saturday, April 11, 2020

Phase II clinical trials: March 2020

April 10, 2020
No Comments
Therapeutic area data reported by biopharma companies on phase II trials in March 2020, including: Acceleron, Akero, Albireo, Algernon, Allakos, Axsome, Can-Fite, Cellphire, Chugai, Cortexyme, Cytodyn, Delmar, Diffusion, Engage, Genfit, Hansa, Horizon, Ideaya, Immutep, Innovent, Inovio, Irlab, ISA, Leading, Matinas, Mediwound, Moderna, Nantkwest, Neuraly, Obseva, Oncolys, Oncoquest, Opthea, Orchard, Orphomed, Orthotrophix, Ovid, Palvella, Phasebio, Proqr, Qurient, Redhill, Regeneron, Revive, Sanofi, Santen, Seres, Synlogic, Tenax, Theralase, Theranexus, Tracon, Uniqure, Vaccitech, Vivoryon, Xenon, Zealand.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight

Already a subscriber? Sign in 