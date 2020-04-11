BioWorld - Saturday, April 11, 2020

Phase III clinical trials: March 2020

April 10, 2020
Therapeutic area data reported by biopharma companies on phase III trials in March 2020, including: Abbvie, Abeona, Acceleron, Addex, Alkermes, Allakos, Arcutis, Astrazeneca, Axsome, Bioarctic, Biocardia, Biocryst, Biohaven, Biondvax, Bioxcel, BMS, Can-Fite, Cytodyn, Dicerna, Eagle, Eisai, Eyegate, Genentech, Genfit, Gilead Sciences, Humanigen, Idera, Ipsen, Ironwood, Iveric, Kala, Medimetriks, Merck, Milestone, Mimetogen, Novartis, Novavax, Obseva, Onconova, Otsuka, Pfizer, Phathom, Polyphor, Proqr, Provention, Rafael, Reata, Resverlogix, Retrophin, Roche, Seres, Soligenix, Symbio, Takeda, Uniqure, Viiv Healthcare.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight

