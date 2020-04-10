COVID-19 drug development: Optimizing activity during the worst of times

DUBLIN – At the best of times, drug development is, of course, a complex problem. It is more demanding still in the middle of a pandemic, when the threat to human life is increasing exponentially, and health care systems are buckling under an extraordinary burden. Optimizing the development of drugs and vaccines in order to generate quickly high-quality evidence on their safety and efficacy is, therefore, a critical task, but an online webinar organized by the drug development consultants Certara in conjunction with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation suggested that, at this stage of the crisis, that lesson has yet to be absorbed.

Led by Takeda and CSL Behring, a plasma company coalition forms to fight COVID-19

An alliance of plasma companies has launched to develop a plasma-derived therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. Takeda Pharmaceutical Ltd. and CSL Behring LLC created the group, with Germany’s Biotest AG, the U.K.’s Bio Products Laboratory, France’s LFB SA and Switzerland’s Octapharma AG joining the effort. The alliance agreed to begin immediately to develop a single unbranded anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune immunoglobulin treatment for individuals with serious complications from COVID-19. In addition to pooling industry resources, the group said it will collaborate with governmental and academic efforts as an alliance when possible, including when conducting clinical trials.

The next pandemic: Speeding development and stretching supplies

“Vaccines, obviously, are the ultimate solution for pandemics,” Rino Rappuoli, head of GSK Vaccines, told BioWorld. They have, he added, “already eliminated a lot of pandemic threats – smallpox, influenza, poliomyelitis.” And the road to normalcy from the current pandemic, or any pandemic, is likely to be open only once there is a vaccine. A pandemic vaccine, by its nature, cannot be developed in advance. But technology could make vaccines available more quickly, at least in future pandemics.

KEXIM seeks managers for its new $328M health care fund

The Korea Export Import Bank (KEXIM) took a step toward fulfilling its mandate to finance Korean companies’ overseas expansion by seeking managers for a new ₩400 billion (US$328 million) fund. Known internally as the Global Bio-healthcare-KFund, it will finance health care companies in the immunotherapy, gene therapy, health care systems, diagnostic kits and medical devices sectors during its five-year investment period, which may be extended depending on circumstance. The funds are aimed at allowing companies to increase their competitiveness overseas by exporting more products and obtaining more foreign investment.

More details expected in second quarter on Pieris’ promising gastric cancer play

Odds appear favorable for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase I gastric-cancer candidate PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive solid tumors, which has turned up single-agent and checkpoint-combination anti-tumor activity. The Boston-based firm, during its earnings call last month, pointed to partial responses in heavily pre-treated patients across multiple HER2-positive tumors. Biomarker data suggest 4-1BB agonism on T cells in phase I dose-escalation experiments, which are continuing. Further insight into plans with the compound are due in the second quarter, officials said.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Arrowhead, Astellas, Biocryst, Cyclerion, Department of Health and Human Services, Epivax, Immunomic, Institute of Human Virology, Pharmajet, Pharmazz, Samsung Biologics, Seneca, Vir