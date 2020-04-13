Alnylam’s $2B deal with Blackstone designed to advance RNAi development

Blackstone Group Inc. is providing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. up to $2 billion to advance RNAi R&D in a package that in turn sees Blackstone acquire 50% of royalties owned to Alnylam on global sales of inclisiran, designed to treat hypercholesterolemia. The twice annually injectable proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) gene inhibitor is being reviewed by the FDA. Novartis AG, which acquired inclisiran from The Medicines Co. late in 2019, obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam. Inclisiran is one of 11 potential blockbusters on the 2020 Cortellis Drugs to Watch list. It could become the first siRNA-based PCSK9 inhibitor of to win approval. Alnylam stock (NASDAQ:ALNY) was flat at midday, while Blackstone stock (NYSE:BX) was down 4.6%. The Alnylam/Blackstone deal is designed to allow Alnylam to become self-sustainable without the need for future equity financing.

Astrazeneca, Merck win approval for new MEK inhibitor Koselugo

Following a priority review, partners Astrazeneca plc and Merck & Co. Inc. have gained a green light from the FDA for U.S. marketing of the oral MEK 1/2 inhibitor Koselugo (selumetinib), the first FDA-approved treatment for the rare genetic disorder neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). The success gives new life to a drug that failed to succeed in earlier cancer trials and secured a coveted priority review voucher for Astrazeneca, shares of which (NYSE:AZN) rose 6.3% by midday. Merck shares (NYSE:MRK) fell 2.5% by the same point.

Amid pandemic, companies scramble to salvage trials, move virtual

In order to redirect health care resources and protect patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, many drug companies have paused enrollment in some or all of their ongoing clinical trials. But patients still in the studies need to be followed for safety and efficacy, creating challenges for the industry. BioWorld looks as the various strategies companies are using to deal with the situation, including trying to capture as much data as possible virtually.

Stony Brook Univ. Hospital, Chembio Diagnostics partner on COVID-19 trial

Stony Brook University Hospital has launched an FDA-approved, randomized IND trial to determine whether plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 can aid in the recovery of patients currently fighting the disease. As part of that effort, the Long Island hospital is partnering with Chembio Diagnostics Inc., of Hauppage, N.Y., whose COVID-19 rapid serological point-of-care test will be used to identify potential plasma donors.

Newly renamed Cytiva retains heart of GE Healthcare’s biopharma manufacturing unit

LONDON – These are hardly times for a fanfare, but this month saw the unveiling of a new name in bioprocessing, following the formal closing of the $21.4 billion sale of GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences to Danaher Corp. The business, now renamed Cytiva, has turnover of $3.3 billion, nearly 7,000 employees and operations in 40 countries. More than 75% of FDA-approved biologic drugs use its products in their manufacture.

Drugs on Deck: Urogen’s urothelial cancer therapy approval expected from FDA this week

Princeton, N.J.-based Urogen Pharma Ltd. is transforming itself into a commercial operation in anticipation of an FDA approval for UGN-101 this week. Wall Street also apparently expects a positive decision by the April 18 PDUFA date, as listed on BioWorld’s Drugs on Deck record. Urogen’s stock (NASDAQ:URGN) has climbed 40% since the month began, and nearly 9% in early trading on Monday, hovering around $23.13. The mitomycin gel would be the company’s first approved product and the first non-surgical therapy for low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer. Granted priority review last December, it also has orphan drug, fast track and breakthrough therapy designations for the indication.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

89bio, Algernon, Alimera, Arch, Arcturus, Ascletis, Aslan, Astrazeneca, Athersys, Bausch, Beigene, Can-Fite, Cannabics, Celltrion, CNS, Coherus, Connectyx, Cytodyn, Enlivex, Fennec, Fulcrum, Gilead, Hope, La Jolla, Lilly, Medgenome, Nextcure, Ocular, Orgenesis, Pluristem, Predictive, Prolynx, RedHill, Ridgeback, Scynexis, Sol-Gel, Stealth, Thermogenesis, Urogen, Vaxil