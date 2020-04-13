FDA adds to EUAs for COVID-19 as Congress presses agency on serological testing

The FDA’s routine guidance agenda may be badly disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, but the agency continues to pump out guidances and emergency use authorizations directed to the pandemic. While the FDA has included only one serological test under the diagnostic EUA paradigm, Rep. Diana DeGette penned a letter inquiring into when the agency intends to move more decisively on serological tests, arguing that the absence of action on this front endangers the nation’s economic health as well as the public’s health.

One Drop acquires assets of Sano Intelligence

One Drop, also known as Informed Data Systems Inc., purchased the assets and intellectual property of Sano Intelligence Inc. for an undisclosed amount. San Francisco-based Sano has been developing a wearable continuous glucose sensor that enables users to track blood glucose levels and other blood chemistry via a smart phone app for nearly a decade. New York-based One Drop will integrate the device into its personalized digital care program for diabetics and people with other chronic conditions.

Stony Brook Univ. Hospital, Chembio Diagnostics partner on COVID-19 trial

Stony Brook University Hospital has launched an FDA-approved, randomized IND trial to determine whether plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 can aid in the recovery of patients currently fighting the disease. As part of that effort, the Long Island hospital is partnering with Chembio Diagnostics Inc., of Hauppage, N.Y., whose COVID-19 rapid seriological point-of-care test will be used to identify potential plasma donors.

Former GE Life Sciences business dubbed Cytiva by Danaher

LONDON – These are hardly times for a fanfare, but this month saw the unveiling of a new name in bioprocessing, following the formal closing of the US$21.4 billion sale of GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences to Danaher Corp. The business, now renamed Cytiva, has revenue of US$3.3 billion, nearly 7,000 employees and operations in 40 countries. More than 75% of FDA approved biologic drugs use its products in their manufacture. It may look like leaving the embrace of one sprawling industrial conglomerate to fall into the arms of another, but the president of Cytiva, Emmanuel Ligner, said the business will operate at arm’s length from Danaher’s other companies. “We are creating a standalone operating company, under the ownership of Danaher,” said Ligner. “It is a different size and scale, with more focus around life sciences and diagnostics,” he told BioWorld.

Researchers develop long-lasting, flexible neural interface

The human body constantly assaults medical devices that are implanted within it. The traditional solution to that has been to encase them in titanium. But that’s not the best option in the brain, where it remains difficult to place a high number of electrodes without damaging the brain, while protecting the device from long-term damage. Researchers have developed a solution to this problem; a super-thin, flexible neural interface protected by silicon dioxide, which is a form of glass that is biocompatible. Rather than requiring electrodes implanted into the brain, it is designed to sit on the brain’s surface and to sense neuronal activity through capacitive sensing that is akin to how a smartphone detects finger movement on its screen. They are already working on a next-gen version with many more electrodes and are already in conversation with the FDA. Researchers hope to get into human clinical trials within a few years. Their research was published on April 8 in Science Translational Medicine.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Atricure, Arch Therapeutics, Cytosorbents, Eos imaging, Gyant, Intermountain Healthcare, Natera, Piranha, Pluristem, Polarityte, Scworx, Shockwave, Staar Surgical