Drugs on Deck: Urogen’s urothelial cancer therapy approval expected from FDA

Stock up 40% since April 1

Princeton, N.J.-based Urogen Pharma Ltd. is transforming itself into a commercial operation in anticipation of an FDA approval for UGN-101 this week. Wall Street also apparently expects a positive decision by the April 18 PDUFA date, as listed in BioWorld’s Drugs on Deck record. Urogen’s stock (NASDAQ:URGN) has climbed 40% since the month began, and 11.31%, or $2.41, on April 13, closing out the day at $23.71.