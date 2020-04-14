BioWorld - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Drugs on Deck: Urogen’s urothelial cancer therapy approval expected from FDA

April 13, 2020
By Karen Carey
Princeton, N.J.-based Urogen Pharma Ltd. is transforming itself into a commercial operation in anticipation of an FDA approval for UGN-101 this week. Wall Street also apparently expects a positive decision by the April 18 PDUFA date, as listed in BioWorld’s Drugs on Deck record. Urogen’s stock (NASDAQ:URGN) has climbed 40% since the month began, and 11.31%, or $2.41, on April 13, closing out the day at $23.71.
