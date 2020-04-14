Drugs on Deck: Urogen’s urothelial cancer therapy approval expected from FDA

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Princeton, N.J.-based Urogen Pharma Ltd. is transforming itself into a commercial operation in anticipation of an FDA approval for UGN-101 this week. Wall Street also apparently expects a positive decision by the April 18 PDUFA date, as listed in BioWorld’s Drugs on Deck record. Urogen’s stock (NASDAQ:URGN) has climbed 40% since the month began, and 11.31%, or $2.41, on April 13, closing out the day at $23.71.