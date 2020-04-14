BioWorld - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Researchers develop long-lasting, flexible neural interface

April 13, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
The human body constantly assaults medical devices that are implanted within it. The traditional solution to that has been to encase them in titanium. But that’s not the best option in the brain, where it remains difficult to place a high number of electrodes without damaging the brain, while protecting the device from long-term damage.
