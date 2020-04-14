One Drop acquires assets of Sano Intelligence

Informed Data Systems Inc., doing business as One Drop, purchased the assets and intellectual property of Sano Intelligence Inc. for an undisclosed amount. San Francisco-based Sano has been developing a wearable continuous glucose sensor that enables users to track blood glucose levels and other blood chemistry via a smart phone app for nearly a decade. One Drop will integrate the stick-on device into its personalized digital care program for diabetics and people with other chronic conditions.