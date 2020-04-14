FDA greenlights Tack endovascular system for below-the-knee intervention

Wayne, Pa.-based Intact Vascular Inc. has secured U.S. FDA approval for the first peripheral vascular implant to repair below-the-knee post-angioplasty dissections. The company expects to have inventory ready to ship in about two weeks.

FDA gives nod for first saliva test to detect COVID-19

The collection of nasal and throat swab samples to detect the presence or absence of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has proven problematic on a few fronts, particularly in the U.S. The swabs themselves often have become scarce and difficult to obtain, while health care workers are routinely risking their own health commonly in the absence of proper protective equipment. In addition, sampling difficulties have largely been blamed for a very high false negative rate that could be as much as 25%. A new saliva test that has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA would instead allow for self-collection at the point of care. The method, developed by researchers at the Rutgers University Cell and DNA Repository in partnership with biosampling collection specialist Spectrum Solutions LLC and clinical laboratory Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories, is expected to enable safer, more widespread testing for the novel coronavirus.

FDA grants EUAs for multiple devices that address COVID-19 cytokine storm

Since April 10, the FDA has issued emergency use authorizations (EUAs) to several companies that make blood purification devices that can clear excess cytokines in the blood of patients with COVID-19. In some patients, the immune response goes haywire and hyperinflammation, via a "cytokine storm," leads to septic shock, which can advance to organ injury and death. Monmouth Junction, N.J.-based Cytosorbents Corp., Spectral Medical Inc. of Toronto, Lakewood, Colo.-based Terumo BCT Inc., and Marker Therapeutics AG, a subsidiary of Marker AG, of Zug, Switzerland have all received EUAs for their products in recent days.

Test makers, FDA struggling with shift from molecular to serology testing for SARS-CoV-2

The age of molecular testing for the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, but the emphasis in the months ahead will be on serological testing as a quicker, more useful mass testing alternative. However, test developers have numerous hurdles to overcome in devising these serological tests, including that antibodies for the virus’s antigens emerge at different times in the disease cycle, just one of several challenges that need to be met in the effort to bring the SARS-CoV-2 virus to heel.

Asclepius Meditec develops hydrogen-oxygen nebulizer to tackle COVID-19

BEIJING – Med-tech firm Shanghai Asclepius Meditec Co. Ltd. says it has developed a hydrogen-oxygen nebulizer that can help relieve the shortage of ventilators, highlighting the potential of hydrogen-oxygen therapy in tackling COVID-19. Named the AMS-H-03, this class III medical respiratory device can produce three liters of mixed gas containing hydrogen and oxygen by using water electrolysis and can run continuously for 24 hours, according to the company.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

3M, Adapthealth, Advanced Sterilization Products, Altru Institute, Amplidiag, Axonics, Becton Dickinson, Biocardia, Boston Scientific, Co-Diagnostics, Cummins, Eko, Fitbit, Impulse Dynamics, Inspire Medical Systems, Intersect ENT, Koru Medical Systems, Lantheus, Lemaitre Vascular, Medalliance, Meridian Bioscience, Ndclone, OralDNA Labs, Perspectum, Progenics, Promega, Repro Medical Systems, Royal Philips, Spectral Medical Pmx, The Learning Corp., Transmedics, Trinity Life Sciences