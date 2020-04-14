Sanofi, GSK team up on COVID-19 vaccine development

DUBLIN – Sanofi SA and Glaxosmithkline plc are lending their considerable weight to the urgent global effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 by teaming up to develop an adjuvanted recombinant subunit vaccine that will employ technologies from each company. Paris-based Sanofi is contributing its recombinant spike protein antigen and its baculovirus expression system, which is also the basis of its U.S.-licensed influenza vaccine, Flublok. London-based GSK is contributing its pandemic adjuvant technology. The recombinant vaccine will enter clinical trials in the coming months and, all going well, could start to ship in the latter half of next year.

Pact with Kyowa Kirin brings MEI $100M up front, as much as $582.5M possible later

MEI Pharma Inc. and Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. inked a global license, development and commercialization deal to further develop and commercialize MEI’s phase II-stage ME-401, an oral, once-daily therapy selective for phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta to treat B-cell malignancies. MEI and Kyowa will co-develop and co-promote ME-401 in the U.S., with MEI booking all revenue from U.S. sales. Kyowa Kirin has exclusive commercialization rights outside of the U.S. The arrangement means $100 million up front for MEI, which could bank up to $582.5 million more if development, regulatory and commercial goals are reached. Shares of MEI (NASDAQ:MEIP) were trading midday at $2.56, up 89 cents or 53%.

Cerevance raises a $45M series B

Privately held Cerevance Inc., of Boston, raised $45 million in a series B designed to propel the discovery and development of therapies for treating CNS diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The financing was led by three new investors to the company, GV, Bill Gates and Foresite Capital, plus all the company’s previous investors, including Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lightstone Ventures and the Dementia Discovery Fund, managed by SV Health Investors. Cerevance is already in the clinic, initiating a phase II trial in late December for its small-molecule oral brain-penetrant candidate to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease and motor fluctuations who are currently being treated with levodopa.

Promising pipeline for disease-modifying therapies targeting Parkinson’s disease

Over 200 years since British doctor James Parkinson first identified the symptoms of a condition that he termed shaking palsy, there still remains no cure to the disease that carries his name. His birthdate of April 11 has been designated World Parkinson's Day and aims to raise awareness about the disease, which has become the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease, and is estimated to afflict more than 6 million people worldwide. While drugs are available to treat the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, therapeutics to treat the underlying pathological or genetic mechanisms of the condition remain a work in progress.

TED candidate advancing, Immunovant banks $121.2M via stock sale

New York-based Immunovant Inc. raised about $121.2 million, selling about 8.3 million shares of common stock at $14.50 each, in a deal expected to close April 16. The company’s phase IIa results with neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn)-targeting IMVT-1401 in thyroid eye disease (TED), also known as Graves’ ophthalmopathy, prompted renewed speculation about the space. TED has been hot since the approval on Jan. 21 of Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) from Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin.

Compassionate use data of Gilead candidate shows promise as COVID-19 treatment

HONG KONG – Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc., which is ramping up its COVID-19 candidate production and research and is donating 1.5 million doses for compassionate use, published results in The New England Journal of Medicine from a cohort analysis of 53 severe patients hospitalized with severe complications from COVID-19, showing a cumulative incidence of clinical improvement of 84% after 28 days of follow-up, according to Kaplan-Meier analysis. In the study, the patients were treated with the investigational antiviral remdesivir on an individual compassionate use basis. Improvements here were defined as discharge from the hospital and/or at least a two-point improvement from baseline on a predefined six-point scale.

Skip the footnote, PhRMA tells FDA, advising stronger guidance for interchangeables

When it comes to guidance on interchangeables, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has some guidance for the FDA: Be more definite. In recent comments on a draft guidance the agency released in February, PhRMA said the FDA should revise the guidance to “expressly state” that sponsors must show interchangeability – whether through clinical trials or scientifically justified extrapolation – for every approved indication of the reference biologic, even if the sponsor isn’t seeking licensure for each indication. “This approach is in the best interests of patients, as any other approach would create the risk of inappropriate pharmacy substitution,” the trade association said. As written, the draft mentions in a footnote that the agency “expects” applicants will submit data and information to support interchangeability for all the reference drug’s approved conditions of use.

Test makers, FDA struggling with shift from molecular to serology testing for SARS-CoV-2

The age of molecular testing for the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, but the emphasis in the months ahead will be on serological testing as a quicker, more useful mass testing alternative. However, test developers have numerous hurdles to overcome in devising these serological tests, including that antibodies for the virus’s antigens emerge at different times in the disease cycle, just one of several challenges that need to be met in the effort to bring the SARS-CoV-2 virus to heel.

