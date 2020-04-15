Australia’s Kazia reports strong overall survival benefit in phase II glioblastoma trial; raises AU$7.2M

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. reported interim data showing that lead candidate paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084) saw a positive overall survival signal in its phase II glioblastoma trial, and the company raised AU$7.2 million (US$4.4 million) days after the data were released.