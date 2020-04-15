J&J beats Wall Street expectations for Q1, but medical devices hit hard by COVID-19

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) managed to beat analyst earnings estimates due to unexpectedly strong first-quarter results in its consumer health and pharmaceutical businesses. But while those saw revenues climb in the double digits, its medical devices business declined by almost 5% due to deferred procedures. Wall Street rewarded the New Brunswick, N.J.-based company by driving its shares (NYSE:JNJ) up about 4%. That’s even though the company also lowered its 2020 guidance. J&J had seen its valuation shed roughly $60 billion, or about 18%, during the worst of the COVID-19 market downturn. But it has since recovered to reach a market cap of more than $380 billion, roughly where it started at the beginning of this year, in part on the strength of optimism for its development efforts around a COVID-19 vaccine that were detailed March 30.

Mass fever scanner could reduce spread of COVID-19

As state and federal authorities deliberate over how to safely reopen U.S. society during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tools that effectively monitor body temperature at a population level could help to get the ball rolling. To that end, software development firm Altoros Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif., has released the Fever Screener, a fully automated, enterprise-grade system for setting up temperature scanning checkpoints.

Aerospace firm promises 10,000 new ventilators by retooling medical simulator line

TORONTO – Normally busy equipping mannequins with electromechanical lungs that simulate intubation techniques for medical trainees, Montreal-based aerospace firm CAE Inc. is gearing up its production line for a newly designed ventilator in the fight against COVID-19. CAE has promised to deliver 10,000 ventilators over the next three months, a process made easier by vertical integration on both the electrical and electronic sides of production. The company said the components it can’t produce on its own it hopes to secure from the Canadian supply chain.

Amid COVID-19 uncertainty and patent battle loss, Cochlear raises AU$880M, rolls out remote solution

PERTH, Australia – Cochlear Ltd., of Sydney, is gearing up to launch its new Remote Check solution for cochlear implant users on the heels of an AU$880 million (US$559 million) capital raise and a patent battle loss that it plans to appeal. The U.S. FDA granted expedited approval for the Remote Check solution for cochlear implant users following increased demand for remote care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news

