Leo Pharma rounds up Oneness, Microbio Shanghai to develop AD and asthma candidate

Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark, signed a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Oneness Biotech Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan, and Microbio Shanghai Co. Ltd. to develop and commercialize FB-825, for treating atopic dermatitis and allergic asthma. Leo will pay $40 million up front and up to $530 million in milestone payments. Oneness is to execute a phase IIa trial for atopic dermatitis in the U.S., and Microbio will conduct a phase IIa for allergic asthma in China. Once the studies are complete, Leo takes the development reins. FB-825 is an immunoglobin E antagonist used in hematologic, immune and dermatologic therapies, according to Cortellis. The FDA granted it orphan drug designation for hyper IgE syndromes, rare primary immune deficiencies characterized by elevated serum IgE, rash and recurrent bacterial infections of the skin and lung.

Novartis enlists Tscan to discover new TCR therapies with $30M up front

Less than a year after backing Tscan Therapeutics Inc.'s $48 million series B round, Novartis AG is tapping the Waltham, Mass.-based company to discover and develop new T-cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T-cell therapies for up to three new cancer targets. The collaboration includes an up-front technology access fee and research funding totaling $30 million, and potential clinical, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments that could total hundreds of millions of dollars, Tscan said.

Chinese investors continue to show appetite for biopharma and med tech, with Qiming’s $1.1B fund

BEIJING – During the market downturn caused by COVID-19 disruptions, biotech and med-tech companies continue to attract investors at a time when medical solutions are needed more than ever. Qiming Venture Partners said that it has established a new $1.1 billion fund to target early stage health care and technology investments, the latest good news sector for biopharma and med-tech startups. Known as the Qiming Venture Partners Fund VII, this $1.1 billion fund draws most of its capital from endowments, foundations, family offices and private pensions. This seventh China-focused, U.S.-dollar fund will be focused on biopharma, med tech, diagnostics, health care services, information technology, artificial intelligence, enterprise services, consumer internet and e-commerce.

For glioblastomas, hypermutated does not mean sensitivity to checkpoint blockade

The largest study to date on hypermutated glioblastomas has delivered new insights into their origin, as well as their response to several different treatments. Specifically, even though they are hypermutated, such tumors are unlikely to respond to PD-1 blockers. “Gliomas, for whatever reason, don’t have a high indel burden” – insertions and deletions – “even when you have a high point mutation burden,” Keith Ligon told BioWorld. “Point mutations, which are single base changes, are often useless” for providing neoantigens, he added. “What you need is bigger protein changes.” And it is indels that are most likely to change protein structure in a way that allows the immune system to recognize them as neoantigens, providing targets for T cells.

Shortages continue to belie generic Rx success story

Nearly 40 years on, the generic drug market is often lauded as an American success story, especially when it comes to bringing down prescription drug prices. But a closer inspection reveals such back-patting ignores the potential for serious public health risks caused by ongoing shortages in the generic drug supply. It also ignores quality issues and lingering physician and patient doubts about generics, especially those made in other countries. While the FDA has been warning of these issues for much of the past decade, not a lot has been done to address the root causes of generic shortages. Now the public health risk has become all too real as COVID-19 exacerbates existing shortages of generics needed to treat patients hospitalized with the coronavirus and spikes the demand for other generics beyond the manufacturing capacity.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

7 Hills, Algernon, Ansun, Applied Biomath, Applied DNA, Arvinas, Athersys, Atomwise, Axovant, Bellicum, Benitec, Bold, Coherus, Crinetics, Cytodyn, Ensysce, Flow, Forma, Fujifilm, Gensight, Ginkgo, Halix, Hansoh, Harbour, Histogen, Humanigen, Ico, Khondrion, Mallinckrodt, Mannkind, Oncomyx, Oragenics, Pfenex, PIC, Promis, Revive, Samsung Bioepis, Sinovac, Tetra, TFF, Transcelerate, Xenothera, Y-mabs