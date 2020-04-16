BioWorld - Thursday, April 16, 2020

Shortages continue to belie generic Rx success story

April 15, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Nearly 40 years on, the generic drug market is often lauded as an American success story. But a closer inspection reveals such back-patting ignores the potential for serious public health risks caused by ongoing shortages in the generic drug supply. It also ignores quality issues and lingering physician and patient doubts about generics, especially those made in other countries.
BioWorld Drugs Generic FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe