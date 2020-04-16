BioWorld - Thursday, April 16, 2020

Leo Pharma rounds up Oneness, Microbio Shanghai to develop an atopic dermatitis and asthma candidate

April 15, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark, has eyed a stronger company presence in Asia during the past year and took a giant step to achieving it by signing a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Oneness Biotech Co. Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan, and Microbio Shanghai Co. Ltd. to develop and commercialize FB-825 for treating atopic dermatitis and allergic asthma.
