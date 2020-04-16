Vanda kicks off phase III trial of tradipitant in COVID-19

DUBLIN – Can an investigational drug best known for reducing itch in dermatitis patients really lower the risk of COVID-19 patients progressing to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)? It might seem like a stretch, even in the midst of a pandemic, but New York’s largest health care provider Northwell Health appears sufficiently convinced by the biological rationale to get behind a phase III trial of tradipitant, a neurokinin-1 receptor blocker, which Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is already testing in phase III trials in atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis and motion sickness.

Lawmakers: High price of U.S. Rx drugs exacerbated by COVID-19

The push in Congress to drive down U.S. prescription drug costs has taken a backseat to all things COVID-19, but that reprieve may be about to end as freshman members of the House urge their leaders to include bipartisan drug pricing proposals in the next COVID relief bill. “We have consistently heard from our constituents that costs are prohibitive to obtaining their medications, a problem that is exacerbated during a crisis,” the lawmakers said Wednesday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Ireland’s Avectas raises $20M in a series C

Avectas Ltd., of Dublin, brought in a $20 million series C financing, ratcheting the total equity investment in the company to $40 million. Avectas said it plans to accelerate the clinical translation and commercial scale-up of its cell engineering technology and expand its staffing in Ireland. Avectas’ technology is designed to engineer efficiencies in a range of payload deliveries, including mRNA, DNA, proteins and gene-editing tools to primary T cells and natural killer cells for immune-oncology and gene-editing applications. The funding was led by existing shareholders, including Seamus Mulligan, Ireland's most successful pharma entrepreneur, who led the present round. In late March, Avectas said it will collaborate with Vycellix Inc., of Tampa, Fla., to improve Vycellix’s manufacturing process.

$14M series A to help RDMD’s push in rare disease research

San Francisco-based RDMD Inc. netted $14 million in a series A financing to boost its “FDA-ready” technology platform that generates clinical evidence to speed up rare disease research and drug development. The firm also has devised an app that empowers patients and families to participate in research from home. Spark Capital led the round, joined by existing seed investors Lux Capital, Village Global and Garuda Ventures, and new backer Maveron Capital. Angel investors representing a diverse group of executives from various health care technology, biopharmaceutical and technology companies, as well as patient foundations, also chipped in.

Policymakers seek big data’s help with COVID, but mobile device data collection raises concerns

The promise of big data may be more critical than ever with the COVID-19 scourge ravaging nations across the globe, but data collection requires cooperation, including from ordinary citizens and their smart devices. A recent Senate hearing raised the question of whether privacy and confidentiality are at risk when software is installed in these devices for disease surveillance purposes, but while there are ways to ensure de-identification, there may be no absolute guarantee of confidentiality, jeopardizing the goodwill of citizens who may be wary of big government.

Kolon Tissuegene’s Invossa gets second chance as FDA removes clinical hold

HONG KONG – South Korean biopharmaceutical company Kolon Tissuegene Inc. got a new lease on life as the U.S. FDA lifted the hold on the phase III trial for its lead candidate, Invossa-K (Invossa), for the treatment of osteoarthritis. The company said it was informed by the FDA decision on April 11 in a letter in which the regulator said that Tissuegene had “satisfactorily addressed all clinical hold issues” and that the trials could resume. It also requested improvement plans in the production of culture containers reported as damaged in a Tissuegene annual report, as well as data from the stability test scheduled during the phase III trials. A cell and gene therapy, Invossa treats osteoarthritis through a single intra-articular injection, which injects regenerative genes to cartilage cells, with pain relief potentially lasting up to two years.

SEC clamping down on drug companies’ COVID-19 claims

Publicly held drug and device companies may want to think twice before jumping on the COVID-19 bandwagon with announcements that they’re looking at developing or repurposing products to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. The SEC imposed 14-day trading suspensions, starting today, on two drug companies due to the “accuracy and adequacy” of the information provided in those statements.

