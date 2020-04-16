Abbott beats revised expectations for quarter, sees launch of COVID-19 tests

Despite challenges associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Abbott Laboratories saw its first-quarter revenue beating expectations, coming in at $7.73 billion vs. an expected $7.44 billion. Cowen’s Josh Jennings highlighted this result, adding that while there are challenges for the company's nondiabetes medical devices and core diagnostics, diabetes, nutrition, the established pharmaceuticals division and COVID-19 testing shined.

Policymakers seek big data’s help with COVID, but mobile device data collection raises concerns

The promise of big data may be more critical than ever with the COVID-19 scourge ravaging nations across the globe, but data collection requires cooperation, including from ordinary citizens and their smart devices. A recent Senate hearing raised the question of whether privacy and confidentiality are at risk when software is installed in these devices for disease surveillance purposes, but while there are ways to ensure de-identification, there may be no absolute guarantee of confidentiality, jeopardizing the goodwill of citizens who may be wary of big government.

Synapse gains EUA from FDA for minimally invasive stimulator to strengthen ventilated lungs

Case Western Reserve University spinout Synapse Biomedical Inc. has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for its Transaeris DPS device to prevent and treat ventilator-induced diaphragm dysfunction (VIDD). This condition occurs after mechanical ventilation, which weakens the unused diaphragm. A version of the minimally invasive device is already marketed for long-term use in spinal cord injury patients as Neurx. Transaeris DPS has received a CE mark. The startup was already in the midst of a pilot study for the FDA in the VIDD indication prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemics. By reducing the time necessary to re-strengthen the diaphragm with short periods off mechanical ventilation, Transaeris DPS could help to reduce the time spent on mechanical ventilation by as much as one-quarter.

Hememics’ rapid point-of-care COVID-19 test gets infusion from BARDA

Gaithersburg, Md.-based startup Hememics Biotechnologies Inc. is partnering with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop rapid, Bluetooth-connected, point-of-care test for COVID-19. Designed for use in the field as well as traditional settings, the tests detects SARS-CoV-2 and related antibodies from nasal swabs and whole blood and delivers results in no more than a minute.

Chinese investors continue to show appetite for biopharma and med tech, with Qiming’s $1.1B fund

BEIJING – During the market downturn caused by COVID-19 disruptions, biotech and med-tech companies continue to attract investors at a time when medical solutions are needed more than ever. Qiming Venture Partners said that it has established a new $1.1 billion fund to target early stage health care and technology investments, the latest good news sector for biopharma and med-tech startups.

SEC clamping down on drug, med-tech companies’ COVID-19 claims

Publicly held drug and device companies may want to think twice before jumping on the COVID-19 bandwagon with announcements that they’re looking at developing or repurposing products to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. The SEC imposed 14-day trading suspensions, starting today, on two drug companies due to the “accuracy and adequacy” of the information provided in those statements.

