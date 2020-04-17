BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2020

Bench Press for April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020
By Anette Breindl
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Engineering better bacterial backstabbers; Targeting bystander protein improves sepsis outcome; Long noncoding RNA has sex-specific role in depression; Targeted IL-12 heats up cold tumors; Fast route from fibroblasts to photoreceptors; Eating pro-inflammatory IgG helps prevent liver failure; Depression’s structural problem; Modeling the post-infarct heart; Interleukins rile each other up in reaction to implants; Complement links high BMI to dementia.
