South Korea’s Legochem strikes $407M agreement with U.K.’s Iksuda

April 17, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG - South Korean biopharma Legochem Biosciences Inc. has partnered with the U.K.’s Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd. to develop oncological antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). Under the global research collaboration and license agreement, Legochem is set to rake in up to $407 million from development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on the sales of any resulting ADC products.
