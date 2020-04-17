Moderna’s $483M BARDA backing bolsters the company stock

The U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) commitment of up to $483 million to accelerate Moderna Inc.’s mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) efforts to fight coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) accelerated the company stock, too. At midday, Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna’s shares (NASDAQ:MRNA) were trading 18% higher. The commitment calls for BARDA to fund mRNA-1273’s advancement all the way to FDA licensure, including the vaccine’s scale-up costs. The first patient in the NIH-led phase I open-label trial was dosed with mRNA-1273 on March 16. If the safety data are favorable, Moderna plans a phase II in the second quarter of 2020. Looking further ahead, the company said a phase III study could begin by this fall.

South Korea’s Legochem strikes $407M agreement with U.K.’s Iksuda

HONG KONG – South Korean biopharma Legochem Biosciences Inc. has partnered with the U.K.’s Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd. to develop oncological antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). Under the global research collaboration and license agreement, Legochem is set to rake in up to $407 million from development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on the sales of any resulting ADC products. The Korean company is also entitled to a prearranged percentage of sublicense revenue should Iksuda sign a license agreement with other companies.

Daiichi Sankyo makes strides in gene therapy development in joint project

HONG KONG – Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co. Ltd. and Nagoya Institute of Technology have kicked off research on a joint project for a gene therapy that could be applied to the restoration of vision. A highly active, novel photoresponsive protein, currently known as GtCCR4, was discovered by a Nagoya Institute of Technology team led by Hideki Kandori, of Life Science and Applied Chemistry, Graduate School of Engineering, to have vision restoration potential. It emerged from a project under TaNeDS (Take a New challenge for Drug diScovery), Daiichi Sankyo’s open competition grant program for joint drug discovery research.

Making neurons from glia alleviates neurodegenerative diseases

Chinese scientists have shown for the first time that the down-regulation of a single RNA-binding protein, polypyrimidine tract-binding protein 1 (Ptbp1), locally converted glial cells to neurons and showed promise for treating the symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases in mice. Reported in the April 8, 2020, online edition of Cell, the study also established the in vivo efficiency of RNA editing using the recently developed CRISPR-CasRx system, which may be useful both for cell replacement and for treating diseases requiring down-regulation of specific gene products.

Pakistan taps into tech to spread pharma info, limit counterfeits

KARACHI, Pakistan – The government of Pakistan is tapping into mobile technology to protect its pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent abuse. As part of an ongoing effort to deal with an overabundance of fake and counterfeit medicines, Pakistan has introduced a mobile app that allows for instant access to the country’s National Essential Medicines List while giving patients access to drug information and the ability to lodge complaints with regulators.

